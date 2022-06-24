Toyota-Suzuki to launch hybrid SUV in India, Maruti to market the new model2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 12:34 PM IST
- The powertrains of the hybrid SUV will be equipped with hybrid technologies developed by Suzuki and Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp said today said they will begin production in August of their first hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India. The hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV), developed by Suzuki, will be manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd plant in India from August. Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Toyota Kirloskar Motor will market the new model in India as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively.