Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp said today said they will begin production in August of their first hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India. The hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV), developed by Suzuki, will be manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd plant in India from August. Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Toyota Kirloskar Motor will market the new model in India as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively.

Furthermore, the two companies are planning to export the new model to markets outside India including Africa.

According to a statement from Toyota, the powertrains of the new model will be equipped with hybrid technologies developed by Suzuki and Toyota.

“By bringing together strengths of both Toyota and Suzuki through the collaboration, the two companies will be able to provide a wide variety of vehicle electrification technologies to customers and contribute to the acceleration of electrification and the realization of a carbon-neutral society in India," the automaker said.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Suzuki Motor had entered into a business alliance in 2017. Toyota and Suzuki are promoting mutual supply of vehicles globally, which is one of the collaborations in the business partnership.

Since then, the two companies have been bringing together Toyota's strength in electrification technologies and Suzuki's strength in technologies for compact vehicles for joint collaboration in production and in the widespread popularization of electrified vehicles.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said: "We are pleased to announce the new SUV with Suzuki, a company that has a long history of local involvement in the Indian business. Today, the automotive industry is facing various challenges such as electrification and carbon neutrality. By leveraging the respective strengths of Toyota and Suzuki to provide Indian customers with a variety of options, we hope to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and realize a society where 'no-one is left behind' and 'everyone can move freely.'"

Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki said: "Production of the new SUV at Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a project that can contribute to the growth of India through providing eco-friendly mobility needed by customers. We recognize that it is a big milestone toward further deepening our collaboration in the future. We appreciate the support from Toyota, and at the same time, will explore new synergy and business opportunities through continuous collaboration."