BPCL, Tata Motors subsidiary signs MoU to set up 7000 EV charging points by 2024
The location of these EV charging points is going to be determined by using the insights collected from over 1.15 lakh Tata EV users on Indian roads and BPCL's fuel station network.
Tata Motors subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to install 7000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points across India by 2024 on December 8, 2023.
Next Story
₹6,092.55-0.32%
₹3,772.2-1.47%
₹1,693.7-1.48%
₹10,692.65-0.56%
₹721.9-1%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message