BPCL, Tata Motors subsidiary signs MoU to set up 7000 EV charging points by 2024

Tata Motors subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to install 7000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points across India by 2024 on December 8, 2023.

The location of these EV charging points is going to be determined by using the insights collected from over 1.15 lakh Tata EV users on Indian roads and BPCL's fuel station network.

The shares of BPCL closed in red at ₹470.50, down 0.78 per cent on December 8, 2023, on BSE.

Meanwhile, the shares of Tata Motors closed in red at ₹714.65, down 1 per cent on December 8, 2023, on BSE.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., raised the importance of EV adoption in the country to tackle air pollution issues. "Wide-spread and reliable charging infrastructure will be a key catalyst for accelerating EV adoption in India," said Chandra.

Speaking on how the EV charging points will be set up, Chandra said, "EV usage insights and BPCL's formidable nationwide network" will decide the locations.

How will BPCL and Tata Motors utilise their network? BPCL owns around 21000 fuel station networks across India, out of which 7000 fuel stations will have EV charging points, targeting Tata EV users. TPEM holds a market share of over 71 per cent in electric passenger vehicles in India.

Santosh Kumar, Executive Director In charge of Retail BPCL, said, "BPCL is steadily moving closer to the goal of converting 7000 of our conventional retail outlets into energy stations, which is part of a comprehensive decarbonization strategy to support and prioritize sustainable initiatives."

Additionally, the two companies are mulling over bringing a convenient payment system through a co-branded RFID card, making payment easier for Tata EV users.

BPCL has initiated over 90 Electric Vehicle charging highway corridors across the country, ensuring a fast-charging station approximately every 100 kilometres on both sides of major highways.

" BPCL has already set up a very large network of fast charging stations across highways," added, Kumar.

India's break even point to zero emission India may need a minimum of 1.32 million charging stations by 2030 to facilitate the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), according to a report released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on 'Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle,' according to a Mint report.

The report said the fervent support for electric vehicles from both the central and state governments has led to increased consumer options and awareness, contributing to an exponential surge in EV uptake during 2022, showing a remarkable threefold increase compared to the preceding year.

