Stricter emission rules may be delayed for 25–75 hp tractors after industry push
India is in the advanced stages of finalising the next phase of emission norms for tractors and may delay the rollout of the stricter rules for models in the 25–75 horsepower (hp) range, following lobbying by manufacturers who have argued that tighter standards could raise compliance costs and make these machines more expensive for small farmers, two industry executives aware of the matter said.