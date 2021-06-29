NEW DELHI: Domestic tractor sales will likely grow just 1-4% in the current fiscal, given that the second wave of the pandemic battered the country's rural areas this time around, according to ratings agency Icra. It had earlier forecast a 4-6% sales growth for FY22.

“Even as uncertainty with regards to evolution of pandemic exists, the underlying demand drivers for the industry remain intact. Expectations of healthy rabi cash flows, continuation of various government support programmes, healthy financing availability and a normal monsoon forecast, are likely to aid farm sentiments," the ratings agency said in a note.

It added that in addition to strong demand from the farm sector, haulage demand has improved significantly over the past few months, led by the government's continued push on developing rural infrastructure. This will support volumes.

Auto sales came under pressure in the first week of April when Maharashtra imposed strict lockdown curbs, which was then followed by Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. Most of the manufacturers either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Tractor manufacturing, however, was not as badly hit as that of passenger cars and other automobiles.

“Aided by healthy cash flows across regions and monsoon performance, the tractor industry had seen a strong surge in wholesale volumes since the relaxation of lockdowns in previous fiscal, helping the industry volumes register a growth of 27%. Rural sentiment, which had been a beacon of hope in the first wave of the pandemic, was expected to continue to remain buoyant," said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice president, Icra.

He said unlike other automotive segments, there were no major production shutdowns taken by OEMs for tractors. With lockdowns being relaxed across most regions in June, the industry’s wholesale and retail volumes are expected to witness a marked improvement this month onwards.

Ever since the unlocking of the economy took place from May last year, sales of tractors, entry level two-wheelers, and passenger vehicles have been witnessing faster-than-expected rebound led by lower incidence of infections in rural areas and government measures to protect farm income. A bumper summer crop also helped push sales.

