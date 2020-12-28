Nitin Gadkari , the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises confirmed that electric vehicles manufacturer Tesla will make an entry in India by early 2021.

According to a report by Indian Express, the transport minister claimed that Tesla will start operations in the country early next year. The confirmation comes days after a report suggested that Tesla will start bookings for the Model 3 in India from January and start deliveries by June next year.

Confirming an earlier report, Gadkari claimed that Tesla will start its operations with sales and then look into manufacturing and assembly depending on the demand for the cars. He also went on to state that, “India is going to become a number 1 manufacturing hub for auto in five years."

In October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had confirmed that they will be introducing the brand in India by next year.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Elon Musk, in response to a tweet promised to introduce the brand in Inida by 2021. The new report confirms the same. The company had plans to bring the brand to India in 2016. Tesla even began bookings for its Model 3. However, the company decided not to launch it due to lack of proper infrastructure.

Tesla will be importing the cars as completely built units (CBU) and won't be selling them via dealerships. Instead, the company will focus on online sales. The electric vehicle company is expected to debut in India with their most affordable offering Model 3. The car is expected to start at a price of ₹55 lakh.

