The new Tiger is an adventure motorcycle and the bike is getting a BS6 compliant engine. A statement from the company claims that the new bike can be booked for ₹50,000 at dealerships or online.

Currently, Triumph leads the premium adventure motorcycle segment in the country with the Tiger range motorcycles.

The new Tiger will be available in three variants, Rally Pro, Rally and the GT. While the Rally pro is the top spec motorcycle loaded with multiple rider modes and customisation options, the entry level GT with its low seat height will open the premium adventure segment for new adventure riders, Triumph said.

"With the all-new Tiger 900, we want to set new benchmarks in the segment and transform every ride for maximum adventure," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

While the idea was to launch the Tiger 900 in May, but it will now come only in June, he added.

"Looking at the anticipation and response from the customers we decided to open the pre-bookings, so as to be able to service the first set of customers," Farooq said.









