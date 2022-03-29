Triumph drives in all-new Tiger Sport 660 in India: Price, features and other details2 min read . 02:40 PM IST
- Tiger Sport 660: The bike generates a peak power of 81PS, a 17-litre fuel tank and a low 835 mm seat height, among other features.
British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday launched an all-new Tiger Sport 660 in India. The bike provides 81PS peak power and 64Nm peak torque. For advanced safety and control, the Tiger Sport 660’s includes the latest generation ABS and switchable traction control. The fuel consumption of the bike is 4.5 litres / 100 km.
The bike comes with a switch between Road and Rain for enhanced rider control by altering throttle response and traction control to better suit riding conditions.
Distinctive LED headlight with feature position light, integrated LED rear light and self-cancelling LED indicators (market dependent) deliver enhanced visibility and maint The bike comes with a slip and assist clutch combined with a span optimised lever provides a light action clutch, reducing rider fatigue.
"Tiger sport 660 will strengthen our position in the premium adventure motorcycle category and will provide a new entry point to the Tiger range. The bike will be the most powerful motorcycle in its category and the only triple-cylinder offering the perfect mix of power, handling, technology and long-distance riding comfort, making it the perfect motorcycle for the young urban tourer," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq noted.
With its competitive pricing and its lowest cost of ownership in the category, the company expects the motorcycle to bring in new customers to the Triumph brand, he added.
"This motorcycle marks our entry in the premium middleweight adventure category, and we are ready to welcome the new generation of Triumph riders in the brand," Farooq stated.
The bike generates a peak power of 81PS, a 17-litre fuel tank and a low 835 mm seat height, among other features.
The company said it has entered the premium middleweight adventure category with Tiger Sport 660 and it will be priced at ₹8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
