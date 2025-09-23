Triumph, KTM refuse to hike prices on bikes above 350cc despite GST increase: Here's why

In a move aimed at easing festive season buying, Triumph Motorcycles and KTM, both under the Bajaj Auto umbrella, have reportedly confirmed they will absorb the impact of increased Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on motorcycles above 350cc, keeping prices unchanged for customers.

Triumph and KTM absorb GST hike ahead of festive season The decision comes after the 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 3 September, introduced sweeping reforms across the automobile and agricultural sectors. Under the revised framework, GST on motorcycles above 350cc has been increased to 40 per cent, while engines up to 350cc and compact cars have seen reduced rates.

Manufacturers opt not to pass cost to buyers Despite the higher tax burden, both manufacturers have opted not to pass on the cost to buyers, a strategy likely to boost sales during the peak festive period, reported MoneyControl.

For Triumph, the price of the Speed T4 remains at ₹1.99 lakh, with the Speed 400 priced at ₹2.5 lakh. The Scrambler series ranges from ₹2.68 lakh to ₹2.94 lakh, and the newly launched Thruxton 400 is set at ₹2.74 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

KTM’s 390 Duke continues at ₹2.97 lakh, while the RC 390 is listed at ₹3.23 lakh. The Enduro R is available for ₹3.39 lakh for the India-specific variant and ₹3.53 lakh for the international model, which features extended suspension travel. Adventure enthusiasts can choose between the 390 Adventure X at ₹3.04 lakh and the 390 Adventure at ₹3.68 lakh.