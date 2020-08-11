Triumph launches 'affordable' Street Triple R in India: Details here

British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles has launched a new variant of the Street Triple R. The new variant placed below the Street Triple RS variant. The company has launched it at a price of ₹8.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant model Street Triple RS is priced at a much steeper ₹11.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Street Triple R features new bodywork, which includes a new fly screen, air intake, side panels, and rear unit which provides a sportier look. It also gets twin LED headlights, new contemporary bodywork and graphics updates, new silencer styling, new-style mirrors, and a choice of two colours Sapphire Black and Matt Silver.

The new Street Triple R features new bodywork, which includes a new fly screen, air intake, side panels, and rear unit which provides a sportier look. It also gets twin LED headlights, new contemporary bodywork and graphics updates, new silencer styling, new-style mirrors, and a choice of two colours Sapphire Black and Matt Silver.

The bike derives power from a 765cc triple engine which provides 118 PS power at 12000rpm and 79 nm torque at 9,350rpm. The company claims that the bike has an improved responsiveness courtesy of a 7% reduction in rotational inertia. The company claims this also provides a crisper, purer and refined triple sound.

The bike gets optimised brakes with premium Brembo calipers, fully adjustable Showa suspension, Pirelli tyres and gullwing rear swingarm.

"The premium middle-weight segment is growing in India and is becoming more competitive. With the introduction of the R we strengthen our position in this category," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head, Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.

The new variant has all the punch of the RS, offering the best of both worlds given its lineage with the Triumph Moto2 engines, Farooq noted. The company has started receiving bookings for the bike.

