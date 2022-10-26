Triumph launches Chrome Collection motorcycles, price starts at 8.84 lakh

Triumph launches Chrome Collection motorcycles, price starts at ₹8.84 lakh3 min read . 05:52 PM IST
- Triumph new range pays homage to the Triumph craftsmanship. The company says that it has set up a new workshop for these chrome editions.
UK-based motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has launched a Chrome Collection of its motorcycles in India. The limited-run Chrome range consists of 8 motorcycles which come with hand-crafted Chrome schemes. Each motorcycle has a unique design and comes with a dedicated Chrome accessory kit as well.
The new range pays homage to the Triumph craftsmanship. The company says that it has set up a new workshop for these chrome editions. Each bike requires approximately five hours of additional craftsmanship per bike, it says.
Here are all eights models with their respective prices
- Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition: ₹8.84 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition: ₹9.94 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Triumph Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition: ₹10.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition: ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition: ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition: ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition: ₹20.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition: ₹21.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition is equipped with Jet Black fenders and red and silver detailing on the jet black side panels. Its tank features a shade of Red Hopper with a Jet Black stripe running through the centre, metal knee pad infills and metal detailing for the triangular Triumph badge. Buyers can opt for a Red Hopper accessory fly screen to complete the look.
Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition: Features
The motorcycle features a Brooklands Green tank equipped with a Jet Black stripe in the middle. It has metal knee pad infills and chrome detailing on the Triumph badge. Fenders, side panels and frame cowl come with Jet Black finishing. Accessories include a Jet Black high mudguard and a Brooklands Green fly screen.
The Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition has a Cobalt Blue tank paired with Jet Black fenders, side panels and headlamp housing. Users can also opt for a Cobalt Blue fly screen.Triumph Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition costs ₹35,000 more than the standard Triumph Bonneville T100.
Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition: Features
It comes with a fully chromed fuel tank with a Meridian Blue surround. Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition has Jet Black fenders, side panels along with headlamp housing. Added accessory include a matching Meriden Blue fly screen.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition: Features
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition comes with a chrome fuel tank featuring a Jet Black overlay. Chrome detailing can also be seen on the Triumph triangle badges.
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition: Features
The motorcycle comes with a full chrome tank having a Diablo Red surround. It gets Jet Black fenders, side panels and headlamp housing.
Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition: Features
Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition comes with Jet Black coloured fenders, fly screen, headlamp housing, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork. The motorcycle’s upper radiator cowl and fork guards has a matt Aluminium finish for a contrasting design.
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition: Features
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition features a fully chrome tank with Jet Black fenders, fly screen, headlamp housing, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork. There is a matt Aluminium finish on the upper radiator cowl and fork guards of the Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition as well.
