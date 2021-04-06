Triumph has launched the new Trident 660 in India. This will be the new entry point for buyers looking to get their hands on a bike from the British manufacturer. The Trident 660 will be rivalling the likes of Kawasaki Z650.

Triumph has priced the bike at ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Trident 660 have been open for a few weeks and the company is expected to start delivering the bikes soon. Buyers will also get a 16,000 km service interval as well as a two-year, unlimited kilometres mileage warranty. The buyer can also personalise their Trident 660 by choosing from a range of over 45 genuine Triumph accessories for the bike.

The new Trident 660 has been built using inputs from popular Triumph bike designer Rodolfo Frascoli, the person behind the design of the popular Triumph Tiger 900. The company has promoted the bike as an easy rider with accurate handling.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “We’re excited to bring the Trident 660 in the country as it marks our entry into the premium middleweight roadster category in India. The Trident is the latest addition to Triumph’s roadster portfolio in India, taking the count to four - Street Triple RS, Street Triple R, The Speed Triple 1200RS and the Trident 660."

He added, “The response to the Trident has been overwhelming, as we’ve had 125+ bookings even before the price announcement. We are confident that Trident will set new benchmarks in the segment and increase the reach and range of Triumph in India. With the Trident, Triumph now offers 16 motorcycles across the entire range in India, offering motorcycles across varied riding styles and segments".

Via: HT Auto

