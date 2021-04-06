Triumph launches its cheapest new bike Trident 660 in India: Details here

Triumph has priced the bike at ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Trident 660 have been open for a few weeks and the company is expected to start delivering the bikes soon. Buyers will also get a 16,000 km service interval as well as a two-year, unlimited kilometres mileage warranty. The buyer can also personalise their Trident 660 by choosing from a range of over 45 genuine Triumph accessories for the bike.

