Triumph launches massive 2500cc bike in India: Details here

British bike manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles launched a new tourer model Rocket 3 GT in India. The new Rocket 3 GT is the touring variant of the Rocket 3R which was launched in December 2019 and is powered by an all-new 2,500 cc engine, which the company claims is "the world's biggest production motorcycle engine". The new Rocket 3 GT is priced at ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Motorcycles said Rocket 3 GT is more than 13% lighter than the previous generation being more than 40kg lighter.

It is also equipped with safety features such as optimised cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard on Rocket 3 GT to maintain optimum braking performance and hill hold control that prevents the bike rolling backwards.

The model is also equipped with features such as turn-by-turn navigation system, cruise control, and keyless ignition.

According to PTI report, Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said,"We are focussing greatly on how to continue to create excitement in this industry. We all know we are stressed in the industry right now. The focus from our side is to continuously give reason for customers to come to our showroom and buy our products."

Farooq also claimed that the company is focussing on bringing new products with 'aggressive pricing' in each segment in order to overcome the current challenges faced by the industry, especially in the premium motorcycle segment.

"We have launched the Rocket 3 GT at a very very aggressive pricing of ₹18.40 lakh, which is ₹40,000 more from the Rocket 3R that we already have. I am sure this is going to go very well with the current context of the situation in the industry," Farooq said.

Globally, the price difference between Rocket 3 GT and the Rocket 3R could range between ₹1-2 lakh depending on the variant, he added.

Stating that the Rocket 3 GT completes the Rocket range which has the roadster and touring variants, Farooq said, "This is another addition to our already robust BS-VI line-up. We are having the biggest line-up of BS-VI in the premium space. This is the 13th BS-VI motorcycle model we have launched in India." The company had started launching its BS-VI compliant models from January onwards though the last four-five months were turbulent.

"That is really helping us as a brand and we are seeing some recovery for the brand from June onwards," Farooq added.

