Triumph launches new Speed Triple 1200 RS in India: Price, other details
The new Triumph is bike is powered by a 1,160cc triple engine which churns out 180PS peak power at 10,750 rpm
Triumph launches new Speed Triple 1200 RS in India: Price, other details

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 06:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The new model will have limited availability in India
  • The company claims that the first batch consists of only 30 motorcycles

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph launched the Speed Triple 1200 RS in India. The new bike is priced at 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the launch of the Speed Triple 1200 RS, the Roadster line-up extends to three models which includes Street Triple RS, Street Triple R and the Speed Triple RS. The new Speed Triple RS 1200 is the powerful bike in the line-up.

The new Triumph is bike is powered by a 1,160cc triple engine which churns out 180PS peak power at 10,750 rpm and 125Nm of peak torque.

According to the company, the new model will have limited availability in India. The company claims that the first batch consists of only 30 motorcycles, which will be delivered via bookings on a first-come-first-served basis and deliveries for the same will begin by March-end.

Once the first batch is exhausted, the bookings will be serviced with a delivery timeline of July-August 2021.

"The urban roadster segment is one of the larger segments in the premium motorcycle industry in India and a growing one. It is also one of our focus segments where we currently enjoy a very competitive position with our Street Triple R and RS offerings in the mid-engine capacity segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

With the launch of the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, he said, the company is extending "Roadster line-up and with the upcoming Trident launch in the next couple of months, we will further strengthen and complete Triumph's roadster lineup for India".

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

