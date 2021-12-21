Triumph Motorcycles has today launched its new range of Gold Line and Special Edition motorcycles in India, adding nine motorcycles to its existing portfolio of 18 motorcycles. The Gold Line range features six motorcycles, while the Special Editions consist of three motorcycles all available for a limited period run of one year.

The Gold Line includes; Street Scrambler 900 ( ₹995,000), Bonneville T100 ( ₹1,009,000), Bonneville T120 ( ₹1,179,000), Bonneville T120 Black ( ₹1,179,000), Bobber ( ₹1,275,000) and Speedmaster ( ₹ ₹1,275,000), all ex-showroom.

The Special Edition bikes feature Street Twin EC1 ( ₹885,000), Rocket 3R 221 ( ₹2,080,000), and Rocket 3 GT 221 ( ₹2,140,000), all ex-showroom.

The Gold Line Editions feature all the recent updates of the new Bonneville generation, including enhanced capability and performance, and more beautiful style.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are delighted to launch the Gold Line and Special Edition range of motorcycles in India. There has been an increased demand from customers for custom painted motorcycles that set them apart from the rest, offering uniqueness and these limited run paint schemes perfectly fit the bill. The fact that the Gold Lines have custom hand-painted pinstripes adds a special touch to the overall ownership experience as well."

“The Gold Lines and Special Editions overall comprise of nine motorcycles, thereby allowing us to offer the largest portfolio of motorcycles by any premium manufacturer in India. Our overall tally in India today stands at 27motorcycles across the Modern Classics, Roadsters and the Adventure range. With the number of people entering the Triumph family across age groups we’re glad to have a motorcycle to suit every discerning rider’s taste," added Shoeb.

The Street Twin EC1 edition is based on the Euro 5 compliant Street Twin, 900cc high torque Bonneville twin engine.

This fuel-efficient engine generates 65 PS peak power at 7,500 rpm, and 80 Newton metres of peak torque at a low 3,800 rpm.

