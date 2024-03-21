Triumph Motorcycles India has unveiled an exciting addition to its lineup with the launch of the all-new Storm versions of the Rocket 3 GT and Rocket 3 R in the Indian market. Priced at ₹22.59 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh respectively, both models are set to impress enthusiasts with a blend of stunning design updates and enhanced performance capabilities.

Boasting an array of blacked-out elements, these Storm variants exude a bold and commanding presence on the road. Available in three striking color options including Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black, and Sapphire Black with Granite, these motorcycles are sure to turn heads wherever they go.

Underneath the sleek exterior, the heart of these beasts remains unchanged, featuring a formidable 2458 cc, 3-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. However, Triumph has upped the ante by boosting the power output from 165 bhp to an exhilarating 180 bhp at 7000 rpm, while torque has been ramped up from 221 Nm to an impressive 225 Nm. With torque delivery still peaking at just 4000 rpm, riders can expect relentless acceleration at their command. The gearbox remains a responsive 6-speed unit, with the option of adding a quickshifter for seamless gear changes.

Enhancing both performance and aesthetics, Triumph has revamped the wheel design with sleek ten-spoke aluminum wheels, reducing unsprung mass for improved handling dynamics.

In terms of features, the Rocket 3 Storm variants are loaded with technology including a TFT screen, cornering ABS, traction control, and four riding modes for customizable performance. LED lighting with Daytime Running Lamp ensures visibility, while convenience features such as Hill Hold Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Ignition, and Backlit switches elevate the riding experience. Additionally, riders can stay connected on the go with a USB port for charging mobile devices.

For added comfort during long rides, the GT variant comes equipped with heated grips, ensuring riders stay warm and cozy in chilly weather conditions. Furthermore, Triumph offers optional accessories including a tyre pressure monitoring system and Bluetooth connectivity module to cater to individual preferences and needs.

