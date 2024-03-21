Triumph Rocket 3 GT, Rocket 3 R launched in India, starting at ₹21.99 lakhs. Check all details
Triumph Motorcycles India has unveiled an exciting addition to its lineup with the launch of the all-new Storm versions of the Rocket 3 GT and Rocket 3 R in the Indian market. Priced at ₹22.59 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh respectively, both models are set to impress enthusiasts with a blend of stunning design updates and enhanced performance capabilities.