Triumph has launched its much-awaited Scrambler 1200 X in India, starting at a price of ₹11.83 lakh ex-showroom for the Sapphire Black colour scheme. The Carnival Red and Ash Grey variants are priced at ₹12.13 lakh ex-showroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the power, the Triumph 1200 X is powered by a 1200 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. The bike produces 89 bhp of maximum power at 7000 rpm and a peak torque output of 110 Nm at 4250 rpm. It also boasts ride-by-wire and fuel injection. Moreover, the bike gets a 6-speed gearbox unit.

This bike gets a seat height of 820 mm which is eventually lower than the XC version. Additionally, the seat height can also drop to 795 mm since it is adjustable. It makes the bike more accessible to shorter riders. In terms of accessibility, the Scrambler 1200 X weighs 228 kg. This weight is actually manageable once riders get used to riding the bike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Triumph bike offers the frame which is suspended Marzocchi non-adjustable USD forks in the front with 170mm of wheel travel whereas at the rear, it gets twin Marzocchi shocks with pre-load adjustability and 170 mm of wheel travel.

As far as braking duties are concerned, the bike receives twin 310 mm disc in the front along with two-piston Nissin axial calipers and a 225 mm single disc at the back coupled with a single-piston floating Nissin caliper. It also get dual-channel ABS on offer which is enabled by IMU.

Wheel at the front of Triumph 1200 X measures 21 inches whereas the rear one is of a 17-inch unit. The manufacturer has used tubeless spoked wheels in the bike. The front tyre of the Triumph bike measures 90/90 whereas the rear one is a 150/70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of features, its instrument cluster looks similar to other bikes with a 660 cc engine. It gets Bluetooth connectivity and boasts overall five riding modes.

