Triumph Scrambler 400 X debuts in India at ₹2,62,996: Check price, features and more
Customers can reserve Scrambler 400 X with refundable booking amount of ₹10,000
Triumph India has introduced the Scrambler 400 X in the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of ₹2,62,996. Customers can reserve the motorcycle by paying a refundable booking amount of ₹10,000. Additionally, Triumph will provide over 25 accessories to cater to various rider requirements. The Scrambler 400 X will be accessible through Triumph's expanding dealer network, which is set to cover over 100 cities within the current fiscal year.