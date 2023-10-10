Triumph Scrambler 400 X debuts in India at 2,62,996: Check price, features and more

Triumph India has introduced the Scrambler 400 X in the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of ₹2,62,996. Customers can reserve the motorcycle by paying a refundable booking amount of ₹10,000. Additionally, Triumph will provide over 25 accessories to cater to various rider requirements. The Scrambler 400 X will be accessible through Triumph's expanding dealer network, which is set to cover over 100 cities within the current fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Scrambler 400 X shares its engine with the Speed 400, both belonging to Triumph's TR series of engines. This liquid-cooled powerplant has a displacement of 398.15 cc, delivering a maximum power output of 39.5 bhp and a peak torque of 37.5 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Moreover, the Scrambler 400 X incorporates some distinct hardware elements compared to the Speed 400. It retains the 43 mm up-side-down Big Piston forks in the front and features a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. Notably, Triumph has enhanced the suspension travel at both the front and rear to 150 mm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of suspension duties, the Scrambler 400 X handles its braking responsibilities with a 320 mm front disc, a step up from the 300 mm disc on the Speed 400. Both bikes employ a 230 mm rear disc. Notably, the Scrambler 400 X will feature switchable ABS.

In terms of wheel configuration, the Speed 400, being a roadster, sports 17-inch alloy wheels at both the front and rear, while the Scrambler 400 X is equipped with a 19-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear.

In addition to these features, the Scrambler 400 X will be equipped with dual-purpose tires. Moreover, there are several design distinctions between the two models. Notably, the Scrambler 400 X boasts a headlight grille, radiator guard, split seat configuration, sump guard, handguards, handlebar brace, and a more extended front mudguard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!