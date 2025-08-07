Triumph Speed 400 gets a price hike following Thruxton 400 launch: Here's how much it costs in India

Triumph Motorcycles India has revised the pricing of its entry-level roadster, the Speed 400, with a hike of ₹4,177. The 2025 model now carries a price tag of ₹2.51 lakh (ex-showroom), while continuing unchanged in both design and mechanical specifications.
This update arrives shortly after the introduction of the new Thruxton 400, positioning the Speed 400 approximately ₹23,000 below the cafe racer-styled sibling. Interestingly, the Speed 400 now sits around ₹52,000 above the more affordable Triumph Speed T4.
The recently launched Thruxton 400 revives the well-known name in a new, single-cylinder format and shares its platform with the Speed 400. However, the Thruxton 400 adopts a distinctive cafe racer identity, featuring a retro semi-fairing encasing a circular LED headlamp, clip-on handlebars, and bar-end mirrors, marking a departure from the upright ergonomics of the Speed 400.
The Speed 400 continues to be offered in four colour choices: Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black and Racing Red. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and features Vredestein radial tyres and adjustable brake and clutch levers, introduced in an earlier update.
Powering the motorcycle is a 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled TR-Series engine that delivers 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Suspension hardware includes USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking is managed via a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc.
Standard features include dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 13-litre fuel tank. The bike weighs in at 179 kg.
With the latest price adjustment, Triumph appears to be subtly repositioning its 400cc lineup as the segment grows more competitive.
