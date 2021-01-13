Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS to be unveiled this month: Details here

Triumph will be launching an all-new Speed Triple 1200RS and elder sibling to its current 1050cc offering. The launch of the new Speed Triple 1200 RS will make it the most powerful bike in the line-up.

The British bike manufacturer will globally unveil the new bike on 26 January at 12PM (GMT). The company revealed a few teasers of the new bike which includes a short video as well. The video teaser gives us a glimpse at the silhouette of the new 1200 RS and also showcases the exhaust note of the upcoming bike.

The revolution is coming.



12pm (GMT) Tuesday 26th January.



Join us for the global reveal of the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS and be part of the revolution: https://t.co/acxiUQ3VQ6#ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #SpeedTriple1200RS #TriplePoweredRevolution pic.twitter.com/e9XxtkTJfL — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) January 12, 2021

The Speed Triple 1200 RS will also feature a twin headlight cluster which will come with separate DRLs for each pod. The images revealed by the company not only highlight the headlamps but also throw some light at the carbon fibre front fender. The company also shared an image of the taillight which gets an M-like shaped LED.

The new bigger engine is expected to churn out more power compared to its younger sibling. The extra displacement might also help with a higher top-speed as well as cruising speed.

