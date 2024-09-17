Triumph Speed T4, a neo-retro roadster bike launched in India, priced at ₹2.17 lakhs: Features, design and more

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its portfolio in India with the introduction of the Speed T4, the latest in its 400 cc series. Positioned as a modern-classic bike, the Speed T4 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Speed 400, while incorporating a fresh retro-inspired aesthetic.

With an introductory price of ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Speed T4 is set to compete in the crowded 350-500 cc retro motorcycle segment. The bike will be available in three striking colors: white, red, and black. While visually distinct with its new color schemes, the Speed T4 largely retains the design elements of the Speed 400, featuring a redesigned fuel tank adorned with eye-catching graphics, a revised seat, and new bar-end mirrors.

Underneath its vintage facade, the Speed T4 shares its core architecture with the Speed 400. It boasts a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.6 bhp and 36Nm of torque, delivered through a 6-speed transmission. Designed for enhanced low-end torque, the engine provides 85% of its peak torque at just 2500 rpm, promising a responsive ride.

The motorcycle is equipped with modern features, including full LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument panel, and advanced suspension with 43 mm telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. For braking, it relies on a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, complete with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

In the competitive landscape of the 350-500 cc category, the Speed T4 will face rivals such as the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and RE Scram 411, Honda CB350RS, and Harley-Davidson X440. Triumph's latest offering is designed to cater to diverse customer preferences and strengthen its foothold in the retro motorcycle market.

Triumph has commenced bookings for the Speed T4 on its official website, with deliveries anticipated to start within the next few days.

Also Read | In pics: Triumph Speed 400 roars as the newest challenger to Royal Enfield Interceptor