Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its portfolio in India with the introduction of the Speed T4, the latest in its 400 cc series. Positioned as a modern-classic bike, the Speed T4 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Speed 400, while incorporating a fresh retro-inspired aesthetic.

With an introductory price of ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Speed T4 is set to compete in the crowded 350-500 cc retro motorcycle segment. The bike will be available in three striking colors: white, red, and black. While visually distinct with its new color schemes, the Speed T4 largely retains the design elements of the Speed 400, featuring a redesigned fuel tank adorned with eye-catching graphics, a revised seat, and new bar-end mirrors.

Underneath its vintage facade, the Speed T4 shares its core architecture with the Speed 400. It boasts a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.6 bhp and 36Nm of torque, delivered through a 6-speed transmission. Designed for enhanced low-end torque, the engine provides 85% of its peak torque at just 2500 rpm, promising a responsive ride.

The motorcycle is equipped with modern features, including full LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument panel, and advanced suspension with 43 mm telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. For braking, it relies on a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, complete with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

In the competitive landscape of the 350-500 cc category, the Speed T4 will face rivals such as the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and RE Scram 411, Honda CB350RS, and Harley-Davidson X440. Triumph's latest offering is designed to cater to diverse customer preferences and strengthen its foothold in the retro motorcycle market.