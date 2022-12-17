Triumph Street Triple 765 pre-booking opened; range to debut in March 2023

Triumph India, a bike manufacturing company, has announced that the company has started to accept the pre-bookings for its new Street Triple 765 range. The pre-booking amount has been fixed to ₹50,000 and interested customers can pre-book the motorcycle range across all the Triumph dealerships. The Triumph Street Triple is available in two versions which are Street Triple R and RS. These bikes will debut in March 2023 and their deliveries would commence in April 2023.
Interestingly, the Street Triple range gets a major update in its engine. Now the engine comes with a latest combustion chamber, increased compression ratio, increased cylinder pressure limits and new pistons. The outcome is 118 bhp of max power in the Street Triple R and 128 bhp of max power in the Street RS. The torque output goes up from 79 to 80 Nm. The gearing of these motorbikes have also been changed from enhanced acceleration and better responsiveness.
The company has also enhanced cornering ABS and the switchable traction control. The Street Triple R comes with different riding modes which are Road, Rain and Sport. Whereas the RS gets Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track riding modes. The technologies onboard these motorbikes such as Bluetooth functionality, shift assist up and down quick shifter, ride by wire throttle, immobilizer and more.
Interestingly, the bike manufacturing company claims that the new Street Triple 765 is better, ensuring a better riding experience. The Street Triple R and the RS models get 12 mm wider handlebars. The bikes also received a fully adjustable suspension and lightweight chassis with an improved power to weight ratio. The RS model runs on the track-ready Pirelli tyres, whereas the Street Triple R comes with Continental tyres.
Speaking of design, the basic silhouette remains the same, however there are subtle styling updates making it sharper. It comes with LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a new 15-litre muscular fuel tank, updated radiator cowls and a new chunky silencer.
