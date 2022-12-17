Triumph Street Triple 765 pre-booking opened; range to debut in March 2023

Triumph India, a bike manufacturing company, has announced that the company has started to accept the pre-bookings for its new Street Triple 765 range. The pre-booking amount has been fixed to ₹50,000 and interested customers can pre-book the motorcycle range across all the Triumph dealerships. The Triumph Street Triple is available in two versions which are Street Triple R and RS. These bikes will debut in March 2023 and their deliveries would commence in April 2023.

