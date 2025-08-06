Triumph Thruxton 400, a retro-styled cafe racer, launched in India: Price, engine, colours and more

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new Thruxton 400, marking the return of the iconic nameplate in a compact, single-cylinder format. The new model sits on the same platform as the Speed 400, but introduces a distinct cafe racer styling that nods to the larger Thruxton 1200.

Priced at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thruxton 400 is currently the most expensive offering in the British manufacturer's 400 cc range in India, placing it above the Scrambler 400 X.

Design and Styling The Thruxton 400 stands out with a retro-inspired semi-fairing that wraps around the round LED headlamp, giving it a classic cafe racer appearance. Unlike the Speed 400’s upright handlebars, this variant comes equipped with clip-on bars and bar-end mirrors, offering a more aggressive rider stance.

Other changes include a reshaped fuel tank and a removable rear seat cowl that conceals the pillion seat. While the core design remains similar to the Speed 400, the Thruxton gets a revised tail-light unit and is offered in four dual-tone paint schemes: Red, Yellow, Grey, and Black. Each colourway features a contrasting silver stripe across the tank and seat cowl. The bike retains the semi-digital instrument cluster and switchgear from the Speed 400, along with 17-inch alloy wheels.

Engine and Mechanical Features Powering the Thruxton 400 is the same 398 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder TR-Series engine found on its 400 cc siblings. However, this version has been tuned to deliver a slightly higher output of 41.4 bhp, while torque remains unchanged at 37.5 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch as standard.

Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking is managed by disc brakes at both ends, supplemented by dual-channel ABS and traction control for added safety.

Production and Availability The Thruxton 400 is manufactured in India, and the country is the first to receive the new model. Triumph has confirmed that a global rollout will follow later in the year. With this addition, Triumph's India-made 400 cc portfolio now comprises five motorcycles: Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler XC, and the newly launched Thruxton 400.