Triumph Thruxton 400: Check out 5 key highlights of the new cafe racer in town

The Triumph Thruxton 400 marks the return of one of the most iconic café racer names in motorcycling. With its global debut in India, the new 398cc machine combines classic styling with modern engineering, aiming to appeal to a new generation of riders. Here are five key highlights of the Thruxton 400:

Triumph Thruxton 400: Design

The Thruxton 400 retains the signature styling of Triumph’s original cafe racers, complete with clip-on handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank, and a bullet-style seat cowl. It also features bar-end mirrors, a minimalist rear with a shortened mudguard, and a classic round LED headlamp housed in a newly designed fairing. The styling strikes a balance between vintage appeal and modern detailing, with colour-matched accents and four dual-tone paint schemes adding to its visual charm.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Engine Under the bodywork is a reworked version of Triumph’s TR-Series 398cc single-cylinder engine, now tuned to produce 42 PS at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Compared to the Speed 400, this engine has a revised camshaft and tuning to deliver a stronger top-end and a more exhilarating throttle response, while retaining smooth torque delivery and a refined ride experience. It also gets liquid cooling, ride-by-wire throttle, and a 6-speed gearbox.

Ergonomics and Chassis Setup The Thruxton 400 offers a more focused riding posture than the Speed 400. The clip-on handlebars are positioned 40mm narrower and 246mm lower, while the rear-set footpegs are moved back and up, resulting in a more aggressive rider triangle. A dedicated chassis and revised suspension, 43mm upside-down forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear, make the handling sharper and more responsive for sporty riding.

Rider aids

Despite its retro looks, the Thruxton 400 comes equipped with contemporary rider aids. These include switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, a torque-assist clutch, and a USB-C charging port. The instrument cluster features an analogue speedometer paired with an LCD screen, blending old-school appeal with modern functionality. This tech is integrated subtly, preserving the classic aesthetic without compromising usability.