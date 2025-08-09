Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Full Specs and Feature Comparison

The café racer world has always been more about emotion than logic — these bikes are chosen with the heart, not just the head. In India, two machines are currently stirring up quite the buzz: the all-new Triumph Thruxton 400 and the iconic Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Both share that vintage-inspired DNA, yet their execution in performance, equipment, and value takes them down different paths.

Engines: Single-Cylinder Punch vs Twin-Cylinder Muscle The Thruxton 400 hides a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine beneath its sculpted fuel tank, delivering 42 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield’s Continental GT 650, on the other hand, is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin motor producing 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and a healthy 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm, also linked to a 6-speed transmission.

While the GT 650 wins the numbers game on paper, the Thruxton’s lighter construction promises quicker turn-ins and a more agile ride, especially through twisty roads.

Weight & Dimensions Triumph’s offering weighs 183 kg, making it a significant 31 kg lighter than the Continental GT 650’s 214 kg kerb weight. Seat height is nearly identical — 795 mm for the Thruxton and 793 mm for the GT — making both accessible to a wide range of riders.

The Enfield provides 174 mm of ground clearance and a 12.5-litre fuel tank, while the Triumph offers slightly lower clearance at 158 mm but compensates with a larger 13-litre tank.

Chassis, Suspension & Braking The Thruxton 400 leans into a sportier setup, featuring USD forks at the front, a rear monoshock, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in 110/70 (front) and 150/60 (rear) tyres.

The GT 650 stays faithful to old-school charm with telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, and larger 18-inch wheels running 100/90 and 130/70 tyres front and rear, respectively.

Braking sees the GT 650 fitted with 320 mm front and 240 mm rear discs, slightly bigger than the Thruxton’s 300 mm and 230 mm discs. However, the Triumph’s lighter build could offset this size difference in real-world stopping.

Features & Technology Triumph has packed the Thruxton with modern touches — all-LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, USB charging port, and a slip-and-assist clutch. Its instrument console combines an analogue speedometer with a compact LCD display.

In contrast, the Continental GT 650 keeps things minimalistic with twin analogue dials and ABS as its primary electronic aid, omitting advanced rider-assist systems.