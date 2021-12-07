Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Triumph Tiger 1200 series motorcycles go public. Check features, engine

Triumph Tiger 1200 series motorcycles go public. Check features, engine

Triumph Tiger 1200 GT family
2 min read . 06:38 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • The new motorcycles feature 1160cc triple engine with 150PS at 9,000rpm and more torque with 130Nm at 7,000rpm

Triumph Motorcycles has today unveiled a new range of Tiger 1200 motorcycles. The new Tiger 1200 range comprises of five adventure motorcycles; Tiger 1200 GT (20 litre tank), Tiger 1200 GT Pro (20 litre tank), Tiger 1200 GT Explorer (30 litre tank), Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (20 litre tank) and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer (30 litre tank). The UK-based motorcycle maker said that these new bikes are nearly 25 per cent lighter than the previous generation models.

Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer
Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer
Tiger 1200 Rally family comes with 21 inch front and 18 inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. The new motorcycles feature 1160cc triple engine with 150PS at 9,000rpm and more torque with 130Nm at 7,000rpm.

Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer comes in three colours; Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black and Matt Khaki. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer come in Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, and Lucerne Blue options. The Tiger 1200 GT has been made available in only Snowdonia White colour.

The GT Explorer and Rally Explorer exclusively feature the all-new Triumph Blind Spot Radar system, developed in partnership with Continental, which delivers two key safety features. Blind Spot Assist uses a rear facing radar to let the rider know when another vehicle is in their blind spot. 

A new 7 inch TFT instruments with an optically bonded display, which features a new graphics package. The My Triumph Connectivity System is also fitted as standard on all models, enabling phone calls, turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro control.

Depending on the model, there are up to 6 riding modes available, which adjust throttle response, ABS, traction control and suspension settings for maximum rider control in all riding conditions. Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road and Off-Road Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable and Off-Road and Tiger 1200 GT: Rain, Road and Sport.

