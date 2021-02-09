Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: Details about the adventure tourer launched in India

British premium bike manufacturer Triumph has launched a new adventure tourer Tiger 850 Sport . The Tiger 850 Sport is priced at ₹11,95,000 (ex-showroom pan India). The company has already commenced bookings for the bike.

The new 850 Sport comes in two paint options - Graphite & Diablo Red, and Graphite & Caspian Blue, both colours also come with new Tiger 850 Sport graphic schemes.

The 888cc engine on the Triumph Sport churns out 85PS peak power at 8500rpm and 82Nm peak torque at 6500rpm. The company claims the power and torque apredictable for ease of riding. The slip and assist clutch on the 850 Sport aims at reducing lever effort.

The Tiger 850 Sport features a high contrast 5-inch full TFT display. The bike also gets ABS & switchable traction control, Both are integrated into the riding modes & also independently adjustable using the instrument menu.

The headlight, tail-light and indicators on the Tiger 850 Sport are LED powered. The headlight features Triumph’s signature shape DRL.

The riding modes of new Tiger 850 Sport adjust the bike’s throttle response & traction control settings for better rider control & safety various riding conditions. The new 850 Sport gets Michelin’s Anakee adventure tyres for both wet and dry conditions. For stopping power, the bike uses Brembo Stylema brakes.

The Tiger 850 Sport gets Marzocchi 45mm upside-down cartridge forks & adjustable gas pressurised rear suspension. For better ergonomics, the bike gets an adjustable seat with a height range adaptability of 20mm.

The Tiger 850 Sport will be offered with over 60 genuine Triumph accessories, including Trekker panniers and a twin helmet top box.

