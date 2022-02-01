Triumph Motorcycles India today announced an increase in the price of its entry level roadster, the Trident 660. The new price hike of ₹50,000 will be applicable from today taking the ex-showroom price of the Trident to ₹7,45,000.

The Trident 660 was launched in India in April 2021 at an introductory price of ₹6,95,000 marking the foray of the brand in the premium middle-weight roadster segment in India. Triumph continued offering the Trident at its introductory price since launch despite a price revision for other products in its India portfolio and price increases across industry during the last 6 months.

Powered by a triple cylinder 660 engine that churns out peak power of 81PS at 10,250 rpm and a torque of 64Nm at 6250 rpm, the Trident completes the roadster portfolio for Triumph which until now was famed for its Street Triple and Speed Triple range of motorcycles.

Triumph currently offers the following motorcycles in its roadster range – Trident 660, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS, Speed Triple 1200 RS.

Triumph offers the largest range of premium motorcycles in India, with a motorcycle for every segment and niche. The brand’s overall portfolio features 18 motorcycles across the adventure, roadster, cruiser, and modern classic motorcycle segments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.