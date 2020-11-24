Triumph Trident 660 pre-bookings start in India. Know all details

Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for its upcoming roadster motorcycle Trident 660 across its dealerships in India.

Triumph Trident 660 can be booked with an initial amount of ₹50,000, the company said in a statement.

British premium motorcycle maker already sells Street Triple RS and Street Triple R bikes under the roadster portfolio in India.

The company said it is also offering a special finance scheme wherein customers can bring home the new model at an EMI of ₹9,999.

This offer is, however, for a limited period, it added.

The Trident 660 will reportedly be priced below the current price of Triumph Street Twin, which is priced at ₹7.45 lakh(ex-showroom).

"The Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

The model has garnered a good response from the global press and brand purists alike, he added.

"With the Trident, we look forward to tapping a younger generation of riders in the Triumph family and the special finance scheme is just one step in making their buying journey easier," Farooq said.

