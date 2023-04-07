Triumph unveils limited edition Bonneville T120 Black. Know what's new

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition, a special release to mark the 10-year anniversary of their partnership with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR). The annual event, which started in 2014, raises funds and awareness for men's prostate and mental health. This limited edition motorcycle celebrates the milestone and features unique design elements.

As the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride approaches in May, Triumph is commemorating the event with a limited edition Bonneville T120 Black, with only 250 units available worldwide. The UK will receive 25 of these motorcycles, while the allocation for the Indian market is still unknown. The 001 Bonneville T120 DGR edition will be auctioned off to the highest bidder during the event, marking a special highlight of the occasion.

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition features several cosmetic upgrades that give it a unique and special feel compared to the standard version. The motorcycle sports a dual-tone monochrome metallic Phantom Black and Crystal White paint scheme, which is exclusive to this limited edition model. It also boasts hand-painted gold pinstriped accents and a DGR 2023 logo in a gold script. To complement the elegant paint job, the bench seat is finished in brown with stitching and a pillion strap, adding a vintage touch to the overall look.

Speaking on the DGR Edition, Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, said, “We are delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year anniversary of our unique relationship with the DGR, which is an incredibly important partnership for Triumph and the thousands of Triumph DGR fans across the world. From the beginning, it was clear that the DGR and Triumph were a perfect fit, with a shared passion for motorcycles, style and riding for the people you love, something that is much more than sponsorship."

"Everyone involved over the last decade of the DGR, from the Triumph and DGR teams to our dealers, the army of DGR organizers and ride hosts, and the legions of riders who passionately support this wonderful event and cause should be justifiably proud of the impact their efforts have had. With the launch of the new DGR edition of our Bonneville T120 Black our ambition is to mark this wonderful occasion with something truly special, that for me epitomizes the spirit of the DGR and delivers a new way to delight riders and celebrate this incredible cause," Stroud added.

This 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR edition is equipped with the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine as the standard model, generating 80 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque, and paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features a tubular double-cradle frame, along with telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable dual shocks at the rear for the suspension setup.

It features a dual-channel ABS system and is equipped with 310 mm front discs and a single 255 mm disc at the rear for effective braking performance. The motorcycle is fitted with spoked wheels, with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear.

Currently priced at ₹11.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the limited edition model is expected to come at a premium when it arrives in India. Triumph has brought together over 90,000 riders from more than 800 cities worldwide over the past decade to participate in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.