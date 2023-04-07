Triumph unveils limited edition Bonneville T120 Black. Know what's new

Triumph unveils limited edition Bonneville T120 Black. Know what's new3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:15 PM IST
- The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition features several cosmetic upgrades that give it a unique and special feel compared to the standard version. The motorcycle sports a dual-tone monochrome metallic Phantom Black and Crystal White paint scheme.
Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition, a special release to mark the 10-year anniversary of their partnership with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR). The annual event, which started in 2014, raises funds and awareness for men's prostate and mental health. This limited edition motorcycle celebrates the milestone and features unique design elements.
