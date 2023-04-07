Triumph unveils limited edition Bonneville T120 Black. Know what's new

"Everyone involved over the last decade of the DGR, from the Triumph and DGR teams to our dealers, the army of DGR organizers and ride hosts, and the legions of riders who passionately support this wonderful event and cause should be justifiably proud of the impact their efforts have had. With the launch of the new DGR edition of our Bonneville T120 Black our ambition is to mark this wonderful occasion with something truly special, that for me epitomizes the spirit of the DGR and delivers a new way to delight riders and celebrate this incredible cause," Stroud added.