Trouve Motor has teased the launch of its latest electric hyper-sports superbike. The superbike is claimed to run at a top speed of 200 kmph with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds. Trouve will officially launch its first bike and start pre booking in beginning of second half of 2022. Trouve Motor has mentioned that the superbike will be an all-electric powertrain that combines a liquid-cooled AC induction motor generating 40 kW power.

Powered by an AI-enabled system, the superbike will include new-age features like a laser lighting package, LED advanced infotainment display, 360 Camera, TFT touch screen display, connected features, GPS navigation, real-time vehicle diagnostic, Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspension, and many more patented technologies.

Trouve Motors has five more models in the pipeline, including classic, cafe racer, Naked Street Bike, Enduro and Scrambler. These upcoming bikes are being designed and developed at Trouve’s R&D centre in IIT Delhi and its facility at Bangalore.

Trouve Motor joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program to raise about $3M for its seed funding round. Through this program, FasterCapital, one of the top venture capital firms based in Dubai, will connect Trouve Motor with its vast network of angel investors.

Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor, said, “We are excited to reveal the launch of our latest superbike. We are confident that our products will cater to our moto the future of electric vehicles and it will transform the way consumers ride bikes and revolutionize the electric two-wheeler segment forever. It comes equipped with exceptional new-age mobility features that will not only make bike riding more comfortable but also tech-savvy and digital-first like never before."

