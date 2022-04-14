Trouve Motor has shared the teaser of its soon to be launched India’s first hyper maxi scooter, H2. The scooter is designed in India at Trouve’s R&D facility in Bangalore. The e-scooter comes equipped with features, including a liquid-cooled motor, single-speed transmission, upside-down fork, mono-shock rear, and LED headlights.

It has 2-piston callipers for a better initial bite and brake feel. With a continuous power of 4.8 kW and peak power of 7.9 kW, the scooter can reach from 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds and cover a range of 130-230 km, the company said.

It also supports 4G connectivity and has Google built-in to offer advanced internet-backed features to riders.

The pre-booking of H2 will start in August 2022. The scooters are expected to hit the road in the first half of 2023. However, prospective customers can show interest at www.trouvemotor.com now and get early access to pre booking and also a chance to win customised Trouve merchandise.

Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor said, “The electric 2-wheeler segment in India has exponentially grown in the last few years. In 2021 alone, it recorded a staggering 132% growth, indicating that 2022 will be even better. And with the launch of our electric maxi-scooters, we not only aim to contribute to this growth trajectory but also strive to further revolutionize this space by bringing more innovation."

Trouve Motor is currently working on three more models in the maxi-scooter category, to be deployed next year. To further its vision, the company is already in the process of raising $3 million and seeking dealership collaboration with Indian and players abroad.