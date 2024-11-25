Trump can get EVs back on track

To be clear, we support the rollout of battery-electric vehicles. Toyota has invested nearly $14 billion to build a battery plant in North Carolina. But EPA mandates harm the auto industry’s ability to offer a variety of zero- or low-emissions vehicle options at different price points and with different characteristics. We want everyone, regardless of budget or specific needs, to be able to contribute to reducing emissions. But unrealistic regulations favor one carbon-reducing option over, and at the expense of, all others.