Trump Tariffs to Force Carmakers to Rethink Strategy, ACEA Says

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on car imports will be a major blow to earnings across the industry and likely force automakers to take drastic action, according to the head of Europe’s main car lobby.

The additional 25% duties that come into effect on April 3 represent “a huge amount of money,” Sigrid de Vries, director general of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Manufacturers will take measures to do damage control, to mitigate their risks. They will make their own strategic portfolio decisions,” she said.

Porsche AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG will be hit hardest by Trump’s latest trade salvo, facing a potential €3.4 billion blow from new US tariffs on imported cars. Ferrari NV, which makes all of its vehicles in Italy, plans to raise prices for some of its cars by as much as 10% in the US, though it will absorb the tariff cost for other models. Alfa Romeo and Maserati maker Stellantis NV has warned the levies may impact Italian output levels.

The US is the second-largest market for European auto exports after the UK, with almost 750,000 new cars made in the European Union exported to the US last year, worth €38.5 billion in value, according to ACEA. Trump’s additional tariffs will also cause inflation and may mean auto manufacturers will no longer import certain models to the US, de Vries said.

“The door to further conversations to a negotiated solution should remain firmly open because an escalating trade war is in no one’s interest,” she added.

