Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Trump Tariffs to Force Carmakers to Rethink Strategy, ACEA Says

Trump Tariffs to Force Carmakers to Rethink Strategy, ACEA Says

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on car imports will be a major blow to earnings across the industry and likely force automakers to take drastic action, according to the head of Europe’s main car lobby.

Trump Tariffs to Force Carmakers to Rethink Strategy, ACEA Says

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on car imports will be a major blow to earnings across the industry and likely force automakers to take drastic action, according to the head of Europe’s main car lobby.

The additional 25% duties that come into effect on April 3 represent “a huge amount of money," Sigrid de Vries, director general of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Manufacturers will take measures to do damage control, to mitigate their risks. They will make their own strategic portfolio decisions," she said.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Mahindra BE 6

₹ 18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Thar ROXX

₹ 12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Punch

₹ 6.2 - 10.32 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

BMW CE-04

₹ 15.25 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

₹ 1.85 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Porsche AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG will be hit hardest by Trump’s latest trade salvo, facing a potential €3.4 billion blow from new US tariffs on imported cars. Ferrari NV, which makes all of its vehicles in Italy, plans to raise prices for some of its cars by as much as 10% in the US, though it will absorb the tariff cost for other models. Alfa Romeo and Maserati maker Stellantis NV has warned the levies may impact Italian output levels.

The US is the second-largest market for European auto exports after the UK, with almost 750,000 new cars made in the European Union exported to the US last year, worth €38.5 billion in value, according to ACEA. Trump’s additional tariffs will also cause inflation and may mean auto manufacturers will no longer import certain models to the US, de Vries said.

“The door to further conversations to a negotiated solution should remain firmly open because an escalating trade war is in no one’s interest," she added.

With assistance from Max Ramsay.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.