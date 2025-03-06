4

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹19.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and features five variants. This sporty, futuristic SUV resembles the ICE-powered XUV 3XO with its C-shaped LED DRLs and marks Mahindra’s entry into a dedicated electric vehicle lineup under the BE sub-brand. Built on the INGLO platform, the BE 6 offers two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The lower-spec model with the 59 kWh battery produces 227.9 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The top variant with the 79 kWh pack can generate 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, promising a range of 683 km on a single charge. The BE 6 comes with variable gear ratio electric power steering and adjustable regenerative braking, fitted with twin 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and the instrument cluster, alongside a fixed glass panoramic sunroof. Safety features include six airbags, ESP, blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera and ISOFIX mounts in the second row along with a Level 2+ ADAS suite controlled by five radars and one camera.

