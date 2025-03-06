Trying to find a suitable electric SUV? Here are a few options to consider

Electric vehicles and SUVs have started trending in India, with electric SUVs gaining significant market demand. This segment is currently thriving, thanks to new models entering the market. The trend began with the Hyundai Kona Electric and has since expanded with Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra introducing their electric vehicles. If you’re considering buying an electric SUV, here are five noteworthy options:
Hyundai Creta EV
The Hyundai Creta EV, launched at the Auto Expo 2025, starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers five main variants and two battery options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The model with the 42 kWh battery boasts a single-charge range of 390 km, while the 51.4 kWh model reaches 473 km. The latter variant offers 168 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, with three available drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. Additionally, it equips 52 standard safety features such as six airbags, TPMS, and hill driving aids, with higher trims featuring Level 2 ADAS that includes lane assist, collision warnings, and adaptive cruise control.
MG ZS EV
The MG ZS EV, priced between ₹18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹26.63 lakh (ex-showroom), is among the first to enter India’s compact e-SUV market. With six trim levels, it uses a 50.3 kWh battery paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor to deliver 173 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It requires about nine hours to charge fully and can reach 80% in sixty minutes with a 50 kW fast charger. MG claims a range of 461 km on a single charge, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h achieved in 8.5 seconds. Safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, a 360-degree camera, hill descent assist, and seventeen Level-2 ADAS features, including frontal collision avoidance and lane assistance. It earned a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.
Tata Nexon EV
Starting at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Nexon EV is offered in 10 variants. Tata provides two battery options: a long-range 45 kWh battery offering 489 km on a single charge, generating 142.7 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in under 8.9 seconds. The mid-range battery comes with a 30 kWh pack, providing a 275 km range and producing 127.4 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, allowing a 0-100 km/h sprint in under 9.2 seconds. The Nexon EV includes a voice-assisted sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and front ventilated seats, along with a 12.2-inch infotainment system and a 10.24-inch driver’s display. Safety features encompass six airbags, ABS with EBD, EPB with Auto Hold, ESC and hill driving aids.
Mahindra BE 6
The Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹19.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and features five variants. This sporty, futuristic SUV resembles the ICE-powered XUV 3XO with its C-shaped LED DRLs and marks Mahindra’s entry into a dedicated electric vehicle lineup under the BE sub-brand. Built on the INGLO platform, the BE 6 offers two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The lower-spec model with the 59 kWh battery produces 227.9 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The top variant with the 79 kWh pack can generate 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, promising a range of 683 km on a single charge. The BE 6 comes with variable gear ratio electric power steering and adjustable regenerative braking, fitted with twin 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and the instrument cluster, alongside a fixed glass panoramic sunroof. Safety features include six airbags, ESP, blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera and ISOFIX mounts in the second row along with a Level 2+ ADAS suite controlled by five radars and one camera.
Tata Curvv EV
The Tata Curvv EV, starting at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), offers two battery pack options and three distinct variants. It is powered by a 165 bhp electric motor, with a claimed range of 501 km using the 45 kWh pack, while the higher-spec 55 kWh model claims 585 km range on a full charge. The Curvv EV features a multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated logo and a cabin equipped with a 12.2-inch floating infotainment display from HARMAN and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It includes a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and EV-only features like an electronic parking brake and V2V and V2L charging capabilities. For safety, the Curvv EV offers six airbags, an ESP with i-VBAC, and all-wheel disc brakes. It also integrates Level 2 ADAS, including 20 features and a 360-degree camera with a blind spot view monitor.
