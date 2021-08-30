TVS launches the new Apache RR 310 in India . The bike was scheduled to launch in the month of April but was delayed due to the second wave. The new bike gets various mechanical and cosmetic changes compared to the version launched last year. The new version comes at a starting price of ₹2,59,990 (ex-showroom).

The company has also introduced a new TVS Built To Order system where buyers will be able to log in to the company’s website, build their own bike with various colour combinations and accessories.

The customer can then select the closest dealer to get the bike and then book the bike online. The bike will come with two performance kit one will be a Dynamic Kit and the other Race Kit. The buyer can also opt for different coloured alloys. The online booking for the bike has already commenced.

The bike comes with the facility of Digi Docs which helps store important documentation such as Registration Certificate, Drivers Licence.

The bike comes with a Dynamic engine rev limit indicator that allows the user to know how much to rev in relation to the status of the engine (hot or cold). This will provide better longevity for the engine.

