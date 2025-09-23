TVS Apache RR 310, RTR 310 become cheaper in India after GST 2.0 price cut: How much you can save

TVS Motor Company has revised the prices of its flagship Apache range, including the RR 310 and RTR 310 models, following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) restructuring. The updated two-tier GST structure, which came into effect on 22 September 2025, has brought down indirect tax rates for certain segments, enabling manufacturers to pass on the benefit to customers.
In line with the new framework, the Hosur-based manufacturer has released an updated price list that reflects savings across its Apache line-up. The revisions apply to all states, with separate figures provided for Uttarakhand, alongside a clear indication of the GST savings on each variant.
₹ 2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
₹ 2.4 - 3.11 Lakhs
₹ 1.49 - 1.63 Lakhs
₹ 59,881 - 71,785
₹ 20.75 - 26.05 Lakhs
The flagship Apache RR 310, offered in multiple configurations under the standard and Built-To-Order (BTO) programmes, now starts at ₹2.56 lakh for the Racing Red base variant without a quickshifter. Savings across the RR 310 portfolio range from approximately ₹21,700 to nearly ₹27,000, depending on the chosen kit and colourway. Premium options such as the Race Replica dynamic packages and the Anniversary Edition in glossy black and gold command prices above the ₹3 lakh mark but also carry the highest tax-related reductions.
Similarly, the Apache RTR 310 line-up has witnessed a downward adjustment in prices. The base Arsenal Black version without a quickshifter is now priced at ₹2.21 lakh, with savings of nearly ₹19,000. Variants equipped with the quickshifter, as well as dynamic and pro kits, see reductions ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹24,800. The Anniversary Edition of the RTR 310, finished in glossy black and gold, is priced at ₹2.86 lakh after factoring in the revised tax rates.
The move could bolster sales in the festive season, particularly among younger buyers and enthusiasts seeking value in the premium motorcycle segment.
Variant
Colour
Price (INR)
GST Savings (INR)
|Base w/o QS
|Racing Red
|2,56,240
|21,759
|Base with QS
|Racing Red
|2,71,940
|23,059
|Base with QS
|Bomber Grey
|2,76,540
|23,459
Variant
Colour
Price ( ₹)
GST Savings ( ₹)
|Dynamic Kit
|Racing Red
|2,88,540
|24,459
|Dynamic Kit
|Bomber Grey
|2,93,140
|24,859
|Dynamic Kit
|Race Replica
|3,02,340
|25,659
|Dynamic Pro Kit
|Racing Red
|2,86,690
|24,309
|Dynamic Pro Kit
|Bomber Grey
|2,91,290
|24,709
|Dynamic Pro Kit
|Race Replica
|3,00,490
|25,509
|Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit
|Racing Red
|3,03,290
|25,709
|Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit
|Bomber Grey
|3,07,890
|26,109
|Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit
|Race Replica
|3,17,090
|26,909
Variant
Colour
Price ( ₹)
GST Savings ( ₹)
|Anniversary Edition (Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit)
|Glossy Black & Gold
|3,10,640
|26,360
Variant
Colour
Price ( ₹)
GST Savings ( ₹)
|Base w/o QS
|Arsenal Black
|2,21,240
|18,750
|Base with QS
|Arsenal Black
|2,36,890
|20,110
|Base with QS
|Fury Yellow
|2,36,890
|20,110
|Base with QS
|Fiery Red
|2,41,490
|20,510
Variant
Colour
Price ( ₹)
GST Savings ( ₹)
|Dynamic Kit
|Arsenal Black
|2,53,490
|21,510
|Dynamic Kit
|Fury Yellow
|2,53,490
|21,510
|Dynamic Kit
|Fiery Red
|2,58,090
|21,910
|Dynamic Kit
|Sepang Blue
|2,67,290
|22,710
|Dynamic Pro Kit
|Arsenal Black
|2,62,690
|22,310
|Dynamic Pro Kit
|Fury Yellow
|2,62,690
|22,310
|Dynamic Pro Kit
|Fiery Red
|2,67,290
|22,710
|Dynamic Pro Kit
|Sepang Blue
|2,76,540
|23,460
|Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit
|Arsenal Black
|2,79,290
|23,710
|Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit
|Fury Yellow
|2,79,290
|23,710
|Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit
|Fiery Red
|2,83,890
|24,110
|Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit
|Sepang Blue
|2,93,140
|24,860
Variant
Colour
Price ( ₹)
GST Savings ( ₹)
|Anniversary Edition
|Glossy Black & Gold
|2,86,690
|24,310
