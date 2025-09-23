TVS Apache RR 310, RTR 310 become cheaper in India after GST 2.0 price cut: How much you can save

TVS Motor Company has updated prices for its Apache models following the GST restructuring effective September 22, 2025. The new pricing reflects savings up to 27,000, aimed at boosting sales, particularly among younger buyers during the festive season.

Govind Choudhary
Updated23 Sep 2025, 07:03 AM IST
TVS Motor Company has revised the prices of its flagship Apache range, including the RR 310 and RTR 310 models, following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) restructuring. (TVS)

TVS Motor Company has revised the prices of its flagship Apache range, including the RR 310 and RTR 310 models, following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) restructuring. The updated two-tier GST structure, which came into effect on 22 September 2025, has brought down indirect tax rates for certain segments, enabling manufacturers to pass on the benefit to customers.

Savings reflected across Apache range

In line with the new framework, the Hosur-based manufacturer has released an updated price list that reflects savings across its Apache line-up. The revisions apply to all states, with separate figures provided for Uttarakhand, alongside a clear indication of the GST savings on each variant.

Apache RR 310 pricing and savings

The flagship Apache RR 310, offered in multiple configurations under the standard and Built-To-Order (BTO) programmes, now starts at 2.56 lakh for the Racing Red base variant without a quickshifter. Savings across the RR 310 portfolio range from approximately 21,700 to nearly 27,000, depending on the chosen kit and colourway. Premium options such as the Race Replica dynamic packages and the Anniversary Edition in glossy black and gold command prices above the 3 lakh mark but also carry the highest tax-related reductions.

Apache RTR 310 pricing and savings

Similarly, the Apache RTR 310 line-up has witnessed a downward adjustment in prices. The base Arsenal Black version without a quickshifter is now priced at 2.21 lakh, with savings of nearly 19,000. Variants equipped with the quickshifter, as well as dynamic and pro kits, see reductions ranging between 20,000 and 24,800. The Anniversary Edition of the RTR 310, finished in glossy black and gold, is priced at 2.86 lakh after factoring in the revised tax rates.

The move could bolster sales in the festive season, particularly among younger buyers and enthusiasts seeking value in the premium motorcycle segment.

TVS Apache RR 310 – Revised Prices (Post-GST Cut)

RR 310 Non-BTO

Variant

Colour

Price (INR)

GST Savings (INR)

Base w/o QSRacing Red2,56,24021,759
Base with QSRacing Red2,71,94023,059
Base with QSBomber Grey2,76,54023,459

RR 310 BTO

Variant

Colour

Price ( )

GST Savings ( )

Dynamic KitRacing Red2,88,54024,459
Dynamic KitBomber Grey2,93,14024,859
Dynamic KitRace Replica3,02,34025,659
Dynamic Pro KitRacing Red2,86,69024,309
Dynamic Pro KitBomber Grey2,91,29024,709
Dynamic Pro KitRace Replica3,00,49025,509
Dynamic + Dynamic Pro KitRacing Red3,03,29025,709
Dynamic + Dynamic Pro KitBomber Grey3,07,89026,109
Dynamic + Dynamic Pro KitRace Replica3,17,09026,909

RR 310 Anniversary Edition

Variant

Colour

Price ( )

GST Savings ( )

Anniversary Edition (Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit)Glossy Black & Gold3,10,64026,360

TVS Apache RTR 310 – Revised Prices (Post-GST Cut)

RTR 310 Non-BTO

Variant

Colour

Price ( )

GST Savings ( )

Base w/o QSArsenal Black2,21,24018,750
Base with QSArsenal Black2,36,89020,110
Base with QSFury Yellow2,36,89020,110
Base with QSFiery Red2,41,49020,510

RTR 310 BTO

Variant

Colour

Price ( )

GST Savings ( )

Dynamic KitArsenal Black2,53,49021,510
Dynamic KitFury Yellow2,53,49021,510
Dynamic KitFiery Red2,58,09021,910
Dynamic KitSepang Blue2,67,29022,710
Dynamic Pro KitArsenal Black2,62,69022,310
Dynamic Pro KitFury Yellow2,62,69022,310
Dynamic Pro KitFiery Red2,67,29022,710
Dynamic Pro KitSepang Blue2,76,54023,460
Dynamic + Dynamic Pro KitArsenal Black2,79,29023,710
Dynamic + Dynamic Pro KitFury Yellow2,79,29023,710
Dynamic + Dynamic Pro KitFiery Red2,83,89024,110
Dynamic + Dynamic Pro KitSepang Blue2,93,14024,860

RTR 310 Anniversary Edition

Variant

Colour

Price ( )

GST Savings ( )

Anniversary EditionGlossy Black & Gold2,86,69024,310

TVS Apache RR 310, RTR 310 become cheaper in India after GST 2.0 price cut: How much you can save
