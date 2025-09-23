TVS Apache RR 310, RTR 310 become cheaper in India after GST 2.0 price cut: How much you can save

TVS Motor Company has revised the prices of its flagship Apache range, including the RR 310 and RTR 310 models, following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) restructuring. The updated two-tier GST structure, which came into effect on 22 September 2025, has brought down indirect tax rates for certain segments, enabling manufacturers to pass on the benefit to customers.

Advertisement

Savings reflected across Apache range In line with the new framework, the Hosur-based manufacturer has released an updated price list that reflects savings across its Apache line-up. The revisions apply to all states, with separate figures provided for Uttarakhand, alongside a clear indication of the GST savings on each variant.

Apache RR 310 pricing and savings The flagship Apache RR 310, offered in multiple configurations under the standard and Built-To-Order (BTO) programmes, now starts at ₹2.56 lakh for the Racing Red base variant without a quickshifter. Savings across the RR 310 portfolio range from approximately ₹21,700 to nearly ₹27,000, depending on the chosen kit and colourway. Premium options such as the Race Replica dynamic packages and the Anniversary Edition in glossy black and gold command prices above the ₹3 lakh mark but also carry the highest tax-related reductions.

Advertisement

Apache RTR 310 pricing and savings Similarly, the Apache RTR 310 line-up has witnessed a downward adjustment in prices. The base Arsenal Black version without a quickshifter is now priced at ₹2.21 lakh, with savings of nearly ₹19,000. Variants equipped with the quickshifter, as well as dynamic and pro kits, see reductions ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹24,800. The Anniversary Edition of the RTR 310, finished in glossy black and gold, is priced at ₹2.86 lakh after factoring in the revised tax rates.

The move could bolster sales in the festive season, particularly among younger buyers and enthusiasts seeking value in the premium motorcycle segment.

Advertisement

TVS Apache RR 310 – Revised Prices (Post-GST Cut) RR 310 Non-BTO Variant Colour Price (INR) GST Savings (INR) Base w/o QS Racing Red 2,56,240 21,759 Base with QS Racing Red 2,71,940 23,059 Base with QS Bomber Grey 2,76,540 23,459 RR 310 BTO Variant Colour Price ( ₹ ) GST Savings ( ₹ ) Dynamic Kit Racing Red 2,88,540 24,459 Dynamic Kit Bomber Grey 2,93,140 24,859 Dynamic Kit Race Replica 3,02,340 25,659 Dynamic Pro Kit Racing Red 2,86,690 24,309 Dynamic Pro Kit Bomber Grey 2,91,290 24,709 Dynamic Pro Kit Race Replica 3,00,490 25,509 Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit Racing Red 3,03,290 25,709 Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit Bomber Grey 3,07,890 26,109 Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit Race Replica 3,17,090 26,909 RR 310 Anniversary Edition Variant Colour Price ( ₹ ) GST Savings ( ₹ ) Anniversary Edition (Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit) Glossy Black & Gold 3,10,640 26,360

Advertisement

TVS Apache RTR 310 – Revised Prices (Post-GST Cut) RTR 310 Non-BTO Variant Colour Price ( ₹ ) GST Savings ( ₹ ) Base w/o QS Arsenal Black 2,21,240 18,750 Base with QS Arsenal Black 2,36,890 20,110 Base with QS Fury Yellow 2,36,890 20,110 Base with QS Fiery Red 2,41,490 20,510 RTR 310 BTO Variant Colour Price ( ₹ ) GST Savings ( ₹ ) Dynamic Kit Arsenal Black 2,53,490 21,510 Dynamic Kit Fury Yellow 2,53,490 21,510 Dynamic Kit Fiery Red 2,58,090 21,910 Dynamic Kit Sepang Blue 2,67,290 22,710 Dynamic Pro Kit Arsenal Black 2,62,690 22,310 Dynamic Pro Kit Fury Yellow 2,62,690 22,310 Dynamic Pro Kit Fiery Red 2,67,290 22,710 Dynamic Pro Kit Sepang Blue 2,76,540 23,460 Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit Arsenal Black 2,79,290 23,710 Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit Fury Yellow 2,79,290 23,710 Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit Fiery Red 2,83,890 24,110 Dynamic + Dynamic Pro Kit Sepang Blue 2,93,140 24,860 RTR 310 Anniversary Edition Variant Colour Price ( ₹ ) GST Savings ( ₹ ) Anniversary Edition Glossy Black & Gold 2,86,690 24,310