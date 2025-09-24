TVS Apache RR310, RTR310 GST price cuts make flagship Apache bikes more affordable. Here's how much

The TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310, the faired and naked versions of the flagship TVS Apache motorcycle, have become a bit affordable for consumers in India following the GST price cut. TVS has passed on the benefit of the reduced GST rates to the consumers, as the sub-350 cc two-wheelers now draw a reduced tax rate of 18% GST. The TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310 have become cheaper by up to about ₹27,000 across different variants.

TVS Apache RR310 variant-wise price after GST

TVS Apache RR310 variant Colour Price after GST cut Price cut amount TVS Apache RR310 base w/o QS Racing Red ₹ 256,240 ₹ 21,759 TVS Apache RR310 base with QS Racing Red ₹ 271,940 ₹ 23,059 TVS Apache RR310 base with QS Bomber Grey ₹ 276,540 ₹ 23,459 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kit Racing Red ₹ 288,540 ₹ 24,459 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kit Bomber Grey ₹ 293,140 ₹ 24,859 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kit Race Replica ₹ 302,340 ₹ 25,659 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kit Racing Red ₹ 286,690 ₹ 24,309 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kit Bomber Grey ₹ 291,290 ₹ 24,709 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kit Race Replica ₹ 300,490 ₹ 25,509 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kit Racing Red ₹ 303,290 ₹ 25,709 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kit Bomber Grey ₹ 307,890 ₹ 26,109 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kit Race Replica ₹ 317,090 ₹ 26,909 TVS Apache RR310 Anniversary Edition Glossy Black & Gold ₹ 310,640 ₹ 26,360

The TVS Apache RR310, after the GST price cut, is now available at a starting price of ₹2.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Apache RR310 goes up to ₹3.10 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST price cut. Savings across the Apache RR310 portfolio range from approximately ₹21,700 to nearly ₹27,000, depending on the chosen kit and colour of the motorcycle.

TVS Apache RTR310 variant-wise price after GST

TVS Apache RTR310 variant Colour Price after GST cut Price cut TVS Apache RTR310 base w/o QS Arsenal Black ₹ 221,240 ₹ 18,750 TVS Apache RTR310 base with QS Arsenal Black ₹ 236,890 ₹ 20,110 TVS Apache RTR310 base with QS Fury Yellow ₹ 236,890 ₹ 20,110 TVS Apache RTR310 base with QS Fiery Red ₹ 241,490 ₹ 20,510 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kit Arsenal Black ₹ 253,490 ₹ 21,510 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kit Fury Yellow ₹ 253,490 ₹ 21,510 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kit Fiery Red ₹ 258,090 ₹ 21,910 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kit Sepang Blue ₹ 267,290 ₹ 22,710 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kit Arsenal Black ₹ 262,690 ₹ 22,310 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kit Fury Yellow ₹ 262,690 ₹ 22,310 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kit Fiery Red ₹ 267,290 ₹ 22,710 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kit Sepang Blue ₹ 276,540 ₹ 23,460 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kit Arsenal Black ₹ 279,290 ₹ 23,710 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kit Fury Yellow ₹ 279,290 ₹ 23,710 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kit Fiery Red ₹ 283,890 ₹ 24,110 TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kit Sepang Blue ₹ 293,140 ₹ 24,860 TVS Apache RTR310 Anniversary Edition Glossy Black & Gold ₹ 286,690 ₹ 24,310