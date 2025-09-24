Subscribe

TVS Apache RR310, RTR310 GST price cuts make flagship Apache bikes more affordable. Here's how much

TVS has slashed pricing of the Apache RR310 and Apache RTR310 to pass on the benefit of GST rate cuts.

Mainak Das
Updated24 Sep 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Advertisement
TVS has slashed the pricing of the Apache RR310 and Apache RTR310 to pass on the benefit of GST rate cuts.
TVS has slashed the pricing of the Apache RR310 and Apache RTR310 to pass on the benefit of GST rate cuts.

The TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310, the faired and naked versions of the flagship TVS Apache motorcycle, have become a bit affordable for consumers in India following the GST price cut. TVS has passed on the benefit of the reduced GST rates to the consumers, as the sub-350 cc two-wheelers now draw a reduced tax rate of 18% GST. The TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310 have become cheaper by up to about 27,000 across different variants.

Advertisement

TVS Apache RR310 variant-wise price after GST

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

TVS Sport

₹ 59,881 - 71,785

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

₹ 1.49 - 1.63 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

TVS Zeppelin R

₹ 1.5 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

TVS Scooty Zest

₹ 74,476 - 76,239

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

TVS RTS X

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakhs

Notify me

TVS Radeon

₹ 59,880 - 83,384

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
TVS Apache RR310 variantColourPrice after GST cutPrice cut amount
TVS Apache RR310 base w/o QSRacing Red 256,240 21,759
TVS Apache RR310 base with QSRacing Red 271,940 23,059
TVS Apache RR310 base with QSBomber Grey 276,540 23,459
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kitRacing Red 288,540 24,459
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kitBomber Grey 293,140 24,859
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kitRace Replica 302,340 25,659
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kitRacing Red 286,690 24,309
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kitBomber Grey 291,290 24,709
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kitRace Replica 300,490 25,509
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kitRacing Red 303,290 25,709
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kitBomber Grey 307,890 26,109
TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kitRace Replica 317,090 26,909
TVS Apache RR310 Anniversary EditionGlossy Black & Gold 310,640 26,360

The TVS Apache RR310, after the GST price cut, is now available at a starting price of 2.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Apache RR310 goes up to 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST price cut. Savings across the Apache RR310 portfolio range from approximately 21,700 to nearly 27,000, depending on the chosen kit and colour of the motorcycle.

TVS Apache RTR310 variant-wise price after GST

TVS Apache RTR310 variantColourPrice after GST cutPrice cut
TVS Apache RTR310 base w/o QSArsenal Black 221,240 18,750
TVS Apache RTR310 base with QSArsenal Black 236,890 20,110
TVS Apache RTR310 base with QSFury Yellow 236,890 20,110
TVS Apache RTR310 base with QSFiery Red 241,490 20,510
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kitArsenal Black 253,490 21,510
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kitFury Yellow 253,490 21,510
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kitFiery Red 258,090 21,910
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kitSepang Blue 267,290 22,710
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kitArsenal Black 262,690 22,310
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kitFury Yellow 262,690 22,310
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kitFiery Red 267,290 22,710
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kitSepang Blue 276,540 23,460
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kitArsenal Black 279,290 23,710
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kitFury Yellow 279,290 23,710
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kitFiery Red 283,890 24,110
TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kitSepang Blue 293,140 24,860
TVS Apache RTR310 Anniversary EditionGlossy Black & Gold 286,690 24,310

For the TVS Apache RTR310, the pricing now starts at 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 2.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Right during the festive season, the GST price cut and festive offers are expected to boost the demand and sales of the TVS Apache series motorcycles. The TVS Apache RTR310 has witnessed a price reduction ranging between 20,000 and 24,800.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsTVS Apache RR310, RTR310 GST price cuts make flagship Apache bikes more affordable. Here's how much
Read Next Story