TVS Apache RR310, RTR310 GST price cuts make flagship Apache bikes more affordable. Here's how much

The TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310, the faired and naked versions of the flagship TVS Apache motorcycle, have become a bit affordable for consumers in India following the GST price cut. TVS has passed on the benefit of the reduced GST rates to the consumers, as the sub-350 cc two-wheelers now draw a reduced tax rate of 18% GST. The TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310 have become cheaper by up to about ₹27,000 across different variants.
|TVS Apache RR310 variant
|Colour
|Price after GST cut
|Price cut amount
|TVS Apache RR310 base w/o QS
|Racing Red
|₹256,240
|₹21,759
|TVS Apache RR310 base with QS
|Racing Red
|₹271,940
|₹23,059
|TVS Apache RR310 base with QS
|Bomber Grey
|₹276,540
|₹23,459
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kit
|Racing Red
|₹288,540
|₹24,459
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kit
|Bomber Grey
|₹293,140
|₹24,859
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic kit
|Race Replica
|₹302,340
|₹25,659
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kit
|Racing Red
|₹286,690
|₹24,309
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kit
|Bomber Grey
|₹291,290
|₹24,709
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Pro kit
|Race Replica
|₹300,490
|₹25,509
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kit
|Racing Red
|₹303,290
|₹25,709
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kit
|Bomber Grey
|₹307,890
|₹26,109
|TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic + Pro kit
|Race Replica
|₹317,090
|₹26,909
|TVS Apache RR310 Anniversary Edition
|Glossy Black & Gold
|₹310,640
|₹26,360
The TVS Apache RR310, after the GST price cut, is now available at a starting price of ₹2.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Apache RR310 goes up to ₹3.10 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST price cut. Savings across the Apache RR310 portfolio range from approximately ₹21,700 to nearly ₹27,000, depending on the chosen kit and colour of the motorcycle.
|TVS Apache RTR310 variant
|Colour
|Price after GST cut
|Price cut
|TVS Apache RTR310 base w/o QS
|Arsenal Black
|₹221,240
|₹18,750
|TVS Apache RTR310 base with QS
|Arsenal Black
|₹236,890
|₹20,110
|TVS Apache RTR310 base with QS
|Fury Yellow
|₹236,890
|₹20,110
|TVS Apache RTR310 base with QS
|Fiery Red
|₹241,490
|₹20,510
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kit
|Arsenal Black
|₹253,490
|₹21,510
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kit
|Fury Yellow
|₹253,490
|₹21,510
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kit
|Fiery Red
|₹258,090
|₹21,910
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic kit
|Sepang Blue
|₹267,290
|₹22,710
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kit
|Arsenal Black
|₹262,690
|₹22,310
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kit
|Fury Yellow
|₹262,690
|₹22,310
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kit
|Fiery Red
|₹267,290
|₹22,710
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic Pro kit
|Sepang Blue
|₹276,540
|₹23,460
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kit
|Arsenal Black
|₹279,290
|₹23,710
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kit
|Fury Yellow
|₹279,290
|₹23,710
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kit
|Fiery Red
|₹283,890
|₹24,110
|TVS Apache RTR310 Dynamic + Pro kit
|Sepang Blue
|₹293,140
|₹24,860
|TVS Apache RTR310 Anniversary Edition
|Glossy Black & Gold
|₹286,690
|₹24,310
For the TVS Apache RTR310, the pricing now starts at ₹2.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Right during the festive season, the GST price cut and festive offers are expected to boost the demand and sales of the TVS Apache series motorcycles. The TVS Apache RTR310 has witnessed a price reduction ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹24,800.