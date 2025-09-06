TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V special editions launched in India for 20th anniversary: Price and what's new

TVS Motor Company has marked two decades of its Apache motorcycle range with the launch of limited-edition models and new flagship variants of the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V. The move coincides with the brand’s 20-year presence in India’s performance motorcycling segment, where it has introduced technologies derived from its motorsport experience.

Anniversary editions across the Apache range To mark the 20th anniversary, TVS has unveiled limited-edition versions across its Apache range, including the RTR 160, 180, 200, 310 and RR 310. These editions are distinguished by a black and champagne gold colour scheme, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a 20-year commemorative logo. A USB charging port has also been added to the bikes, a first for the Apache range. The anniversary editions are priced above standard variants and are expected to appeal to long-time enthusiasts and collectors.

In addition, the company has introduced upgraded top-spec variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V. These trims include several enhancements aimed at safety, connectivity and rider convenience. Both models now feature a Class-D projector headlamp with LED daytime running lights, making them fully LED-equipped. A new 5-inch TFT display provides Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and voice assist functions.

The RTR 200 4V also includes a traction control system, dual-channel ABS and an assist and slipper clutch. Both models retain multiple ride modes, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and other features aimed at improving rideability. The RTR 160 4V continues to produce approximately 17 bhp, while the RTR 200 4V delivers around 20 bhp, competing with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and KTM Duke 200.

Pricing details Pricing for the updated models starts at ₹1,28,490 for the RTR 160 4V Black edition, rising to ₹1,47,990 for the TFT and projector headlamp variant. The RTR 200 4V is priced between ₹1,53,990 for the USD and LCD trim and ₹1,59,990 for the TFT-equipped top-end model. The limited-edition 20th anniversary models are priced from ₹1,37,990 for the RTR 160 to ₹3,37,000 for the RR 310 (all ex-showroom, Delhi).