TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Price and other details

TVS Motor India has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of two new motorcycles in the country. The company has launched TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180. Both these motorcycles are equipped with features such as refreshed design, SmartXonnect connected technology and more. Another feature coming with the new Apaches is three different driving modes- Rain, Urban and Sport. The new motorcycles come with a starting price of ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is the list of prices for the entire range

