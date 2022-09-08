TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Price and other details

TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 motorcycles are equipped with features such as refreshed design, SmartXonnect connected technology and more.
TVS Motor India has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of two new motorcycles in the country. The company has launched TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180. Both these motorcycles are equipped with features such as refreshed design, SmartXonnect connected technology and more. Another feature coming with the new Apaches is three different driving modes- Rain, Urban and Sport. The new motorcycles come with a starting price of ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is the list of prices for the entire range
- TVS Apache RTR 160 Drum : ₹1,17,790
- TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc : ₹1,21,290
- TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc with SmartXonnect : ₹1,24,590
- TVS Apache RTR 180 : ₹1,30,590
TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 will go on sale alongside the RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V.
TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180: Features
The RTS 160 comes with a 159.7 cc air-cooled engine with 5-speed gearbox. It is said to produce 16.04 PS of power and can deliver 13.85 Nm torque. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180, on the other hand, comes powered by a 177.4cc oil-cooled engine with 5-speed gearbox, 17PS power and 15 Nm torque.
Both motorcycles offer first-in-segment features like fuel injection, ABS, dual channel ABS, SmartXonnectTM and slipper clutch. Users will get three different riding modes- rain, urban and sport. There is a redesigned LED headlamp as well. The all-new motorcycles come with an advanced Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include an X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator with shift assist, and TVS Connect App.
TVS Apache RTR 180 series will be offered in Gloss Black and Pearl White colour options. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 series has five colour variants- Gloss Black, Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue, and T-Grey.
