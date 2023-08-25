TVS Motor Company has released an extended teaser for the highly-anticipated Apache RTR 310 (potentially named Apache RTX 310), providing an in-depth glimpse of the upcoming motorcycle after weeks of dropping hints. The official sale date for the TVS Apache RTR 310 is set for September 6, 2023, and interested buyers can now initiate pre-bookings for this streetfighter by paying a nominal sum of ₹3,100.

The teaser video unveils a boldly designed streetfighter, which will have its foundations in the Apache RR 310. The Apache RTR 310 will retain the identical chassis and mechanics. However, its design language appears entirely fresh, featuring a divided LED headlamp arrangement, a flat handlebar with a gold finish, and a sleek yet muscular design on the fuel tank. The motorcycle showcases a split-seat configuration with an uncovered rear subframe.

Additionally, the LED taillights also follow a split pattern, akin to the recent models introduced by the brand.

In terms of hardware, the TVS Apache RTR 310 will feature gold-finished USD front forks, likely equipped with adjustable capabilities. Meanwhile, a monoshock will handle the rear suspension. Petal-type disc brakes are expected to be present at both ends, accompanied by standard dual-channel ABS. Additionally, TVS may provide various other electronic assists such as traction control, a quickshifter, assist and slipper clutch, among other features.

The power source will derive from the well-known 312 cc reverse-inclined, single-cylinder engine, which produces 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm of torque on the Apache RR 310. To enhance its street-oriented performance compared to the fully-faired variant, the engine might receive modified sprockets and gear ratios. Similar to the RR 310, we anticipate that the unfaired Apache 310 will feature four riding modes: Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track.

Interestingly, the faired Apache achieves a 0-60 kmph acceleration in 2.93 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 160 kmph. Given its lighter curb weight, the naked version could potentially surpass these figures by a slight margin.

Further information will be disclosed in the upcoming month, including pricing details. It is anticipated that the TVS Apache RTR 310 will have a price point lower than the Apache RR 310, which is currently priced at ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the forthcoming model will face stiff competition, particularly from the BMW G 310 R, the KTM 390 Duke, and the Triumph Speed 400, which are among its rivals.