TVS Apache RTR 310 confirmed to launch on September 6; pre-bookings open for ₹3,1001 min read 25 Aug 2023, 05:24 PM IST
TVS Motor Company releases extended teaser for Apache RTR 310 with bold design; official sale date set for September 6, 2023.
TVS Motor Company has released an extended teaser for the highly-anticipated Apache RTR 310 (potentially named Apache RTX 310), providing an in-depth glimpse of the upcoming motorcycle after weeks of dropping hints. The official sale date for the TVS Apache RTR 310 is set for September 6, 2023, and interested buyers can now initiate pre-bookings for this streetfighter by paying a nominal sum of ₹3,100.