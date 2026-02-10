TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Battle of affordable ADVs

Affordable adventure motorcycles have been finding an increasing foothold in the Indian two-wheeler market. Buoyed by the increasing demand and popularity, the two-wheeler manufacturers in the country are enhancing their presence in the segment. Over the last few years, the sub-300 cc ADV segment in India has witnessed a rapid growth in terms of demand, sales and model numbers. The TVS Apache RTX 300 is one of the increasingly popular models in this space.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 competes with some of the toughest rivals in its segment. Also, it will appeal to many consumers who have been mulling the thought of buying Hero XPulse 210, an ADV positioned in the 200-250 cc segment, but can stretch their budget a bit for a more premium model.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the TVS Apache RTX 300 and Hero XPulse 210.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Price

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Price comparison Variant Colour Price (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RTX 300 Base Lightning Black, Pearl White ₹ 199,000 Top Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze ₹ 214,000 Built to order Viper Green, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue ₹ 234,000 Hero XPulse 210 Base Glacier White ₹ 162,065 Top Azure Blue, Alpine Silver ₹ 171,283

The Hero XPulse 210 is certainly the most affordable among these two ADVs. Even the top variant of the Hero motorcycle is significantly cheaper than the base variant of the TVS Apache RTX 300.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Dimension

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Dimension comparison TVS Apache RTX 300 Difference Hero XPulse 210 Wheelbase 1,430 mm 16 mm 1,446 mm Fuel tank 12.5 litres 0.5 litres 13 litres Ground clearance 200 mm 20 mm 220 mm

The TVS Apache RTX 300 has a 16 mm shorter wheelbase than the Hero XPulse 210, while the fuel tank capacity is also smaller by half a litre. When it comes to ground clearance, the Hero XPulse 210 offers 20 mm of extra ground clearance.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Powertrain

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Hero XPulse 210: Powertrain & specification TVS Apache RTX 300 Hero XPulse 210 Engine 299.1 cc, liquid-cooled 210 cc liquid-cooled Power 35.50 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 24.26 bhp @ 9,250 rpm Torque 28.5 Nm @ 4,000 rpm 20.7 Nm @ 7,250 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed